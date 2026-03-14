Iran fires 'swarm of drones' at US-Israeli positions

Earlier, another state media outlet showed a display of part of the IRGC's drone arsenal inside a large tunnel. Coinciding with the release of these visuals, the IRGC confirmed the launch of the 48th phase of its retaliatory campaign.

IMAGE: Iranian missiles are seen at an underground of the new 'missile cite' of Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval unit at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on March 15, 2021. Photograph: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released video footage showing the coordinated launch of a swarm of drones targeting US-Israeli positions.

The drone launch is part of the 48th wave of 'Operation True Promise 4', Iran's retaliatory campaign in the ongoing regional conflict.

The attack reportedly targeted areas including Galilee, Golan Heights, and Haifa, along with several US bases in the region.

According to Press TV, Iran used a mix of Kheibar Shekan and Qadr missiles along with attack drones in the latest offensive.

The IRGC claims it has deployed hundreds of missiles and drones since the conflict began and has shot down 114 enemy drones using its air defence systems.

New video footage has captured the 'moment Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched a swarm of drones at United States-Israeli positions', providing a detailed look at a highly coordinated aerial offensive initiated from a remote desert facility.

The visuals, shared in posts on X and Telegram by state broadcasters, show several delta-wing drones positioned along a paved runway under a bright sun.

Upon ignition, the drones launch simultaneously, emitting bright orange flashes from their boosters and kicking up dense clouds of dust and sand.

As the sequence progresses, the camera captures the drones ascending rapidly into the sky, leaving behind thick white smoke trails.

The footage then transitions to show the aircraft flying in a tight formation across the horizon, moving away from the launch site as part of the reported 'swarm'deployment.

IRGC releases video of underground drone arsenal

Earlier, another state media outlet showed a display of part of the IRGC's drone arsenal inside a large tunnel.

Coinciding with the release of these visuals, the IRGC confirmed the launch of the 48th phase of its retaliatory campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC announced the 'successful execution of the 48th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against Zionist and American targets'.

This latest offensive was reportedly carried out in coordination with the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

American bases in Gulf region struck

Military officials identified the primary targets within the occupied territories as locations in the northern sector, specifically Galilee, Golan Heights, and the city of Haifa.

Several American bases across the region were also reportedly struck.

According to Press TV, the 48th wave used a mix of weaponry, including Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel missiles, Qadr liquid-fuel missiles, and attack drones.

This followed the earlier completion of the 47th wave, which took place on Friday and targeted strategic locations such as the Negev Desert, including Nevatim Airbase, along with Be'er Sheva and Lod.

The IRGC also reported striking Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, described as one of the most important American airbases in West Asia.

Press TV added that during the 46th wave, the IRGC used Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles.

Since the conflict escalated late last month, the IRGC claims it has deployed hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles along with attack drones.

On the defensive front, the Corps said it shot down five aircraft on Friday, including Orbiter-4, Hermes, and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

According to military records cited by state media, 114 reconnaissance and combat drones have been neutralised by Iran’s air defence systems since the start of the conflict.

The IRGC also reportedly sent Hebrew warning text messages to residents in the occupied territories, stating: "By the permission of God, we will bring upon you days of darkness in which you will wish for death, but you will not find it."