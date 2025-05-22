HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Indus Waters Treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India

Indus Waters Treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 21:45 IST

x

India on Thursday once again asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism as "water and blood" cannot flow together.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Indus River amid the snow-capped area of Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that any bilateral talks with Islamabad will only be on the vacation of illegally occupied territories of Kashmir by Pakistan.

"You are well aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral," he said in response to a question on US President Donald Trump showing interest in helping India and Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue.

 

"I would like to remind you that talks and terror don't go together," Jaiswal said.

"On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago," he said.

Jaiswal added: "I would like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu & Kashmir will only be on vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan."

Asked about the Indus Waters Treaty, it will remain in abeyance till Islamabad stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

"It will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. As our prime minister has said, 'Water and blood cannot flow together'," he added.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The measures were announced a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak writes to India, ready for talks on Indus Treaty
Pak writes to India, ready for talks on Indus Treaty
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Govt plans Ranbir canal extension after IWT suspension
Govt plans Ranbir canal extension after IWT suspension
Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi
Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 3

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning0:58

Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train2:58

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train

Security tightened at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apt following trespassing incidents1:00

Security tightened at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apt following...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD