Home  » News » Indore horror: Rats bite 2 newborn babies at hospital

Indore horror: Rats bite 2 newborn babies at hospital

September 02, 2025 16:19 IST

Rats bit two newborn babies at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the last 48 hours, prompting the administration to order an investigation on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the biggest government hospitals in the state.

Talking to PTI, the hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, said, "In the last 48 hours, rats have bitten the fingers of a baby in the intensive care unit (ICU), while another infant suffered bites to the head and shoulder."

 

He said the infants suffered from congenital deformities, and one of them had been abandoned in Khargone district and was sent to MYH for treatment.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incidents, Dr Yadav said.

Employees of MYH have been instructed to keep a 24-hour vigil in the hospital so that such an incident does not happen in future, he added.

The senior official said that strong iron nets are being installed on the hospital windows, and attendants of patients have been asked not to bring food items from outside to the hospital wards.

The Opposition Congress has targeted the state government over the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry.

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "The case of rats gnawing on two newborn babies in MYH is not just administrative negligence, but a horrific incident that shakes human sensibilities. There should be a judicial inquiry into this incident, and strict action should be taken against the culprits."

He claimed that the incident has resulted in fear and insecurity among parents, and if the state government is unable to keep newborn babies safe in a hospital, then it is futile to expect the safety of the general public.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
