43 killed by volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia

December 23, 2018 10:26 IST

IMAGE: A local walks near her damaged house hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, in Indonesia, on Sunday. Photograph: Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/via Reuters

At least 43 people were killed in the tsunami that struck Sunda Strait, an official from Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Sunday.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, tweeted that 43 people died, 584 sustained injuries and two people are said to be missing.

Furthermore, Nugroho said 430 houses were damaged, while nine hotels and 10 vehicles were heavily damaged in the calamity.

It is speculated that the tsunami was caused by activity around a volcanic island in the strait, Krakatoa, which is 156 km west of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.