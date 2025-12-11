HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo offers travel vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 11, 2025 15:31 IST

IndiGo, which has been facing significant operational disruptions, on Thursday announced that it will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to each passenger whose flights were cancelled or delayed for long during December 3-5.

IMAGE: Passengers stand in a queue amid IndiGo cancellation chaos, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms.

In a statement, IndiGo said it regrettably acknowledges that part of its customers travelling on December 3, 4 and 5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted by congestion.

 

"We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," it said.

The country's largest airline is also facing regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10 per cent to stabilise its operations. The carrier was operating around 2,300 flights a day till the disruptions began on December 2.

"This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing government guidelines, as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time," the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
