Home  » News » India's Nuclear Power Push: Big Goals, Slow Build

India's Nuclear Power Push: Big Goals, Slow Build

By Jayant Pankaj
December 16, 2025 09:09 IST

India's nuclear energy share in total installed capacity remains limited, fluctuating between 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent from FY10 to FY24.

IMAGE: A view of India's first indigenously developed 700-megawatt electric (MWe) nuclear power reactor that has been established at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPP) in Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

World Nuclear Energy Day, December 2, is a reminder of India's steady but slow progress in the nuclear sector.

Installed capacity rose from 5.7 Gw in FY15 to 8.2 Gw in FY24 with a compound annual growth rate of 4 per cent.

However, India's long-term ambition is 100 Gw by 2047 and requires a 12 per cent CAGR.

Policy momentum is building, with the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament to enable private investment.

India's share of nuclear power remains minimal

Public control stronger in energy mix

Thermal power continues to dominate India's total installed capacity, followed by renewable energy sources and hydropower.

The public sector maintains a larger share of installed capacity generation

Countries leading in nuclear capacity in 2024

The US, France, and China account for the highest shares of global nuclear capacity generation. India is at 9th position

Five major civil nuclear agreements in last 25 years

India has signed 22 civil nuclear pacts since 1947, including MoUs and uranium-supply contracts

Agreement and year Purpose
India-US Nuclear Deal (2008) Civil cooperation
India–France Nuclear Agreement (2008) Reactor supply
IAEA Safeguards Agreement (2009) Facility oversight
India–Australia Nuclear Agreement (2014) Uranium supply
India–Japan Nuclear Agreement (2016) Technology transfer

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
