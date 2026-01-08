India's First Paperless District Court

The integration of AI-based judicial assistance tools into the district court management framework has accompanied the shift.

The judicial district of Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad has marked a first for India by transitioning entirely to a paperless district court system, with all courts under its jurisdiction now functioning exclusively in digital mode.

Every stage of a case, from institution and pre-trial proceedings to evidence recording, interim applications, and final adjudication, is conducted electronically. This has eliminated the need for physical files.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-based judicial assistance tools into the district court management framework has accompanied the shift.

These tools are designed to generate structured summaries from electronic case records, enabling judges to quickly grasp the factual matrix and procedural history of matters before them.

Judicial officers can also interact with the system through question-and-answer features to retrieve case-specific information, while recording notes, marking statutory provisions and annotating documents directly on the digital file.

Voice-to-text technology has been deployed to ensure accurate transcription of witness depositions and judicial dictation.

Orders and judgments issued by the courts are authenticated using secure digital signatures, granting them full legal validity while ensuring integrity and authenticity.

Significantly, the entire system has been developed in-house by the Kerala high court, without reliance on external proprietary platforms.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

The initiative was formally announced at an event held at the high court on January 6.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated the paperless court virtually.

Addressing the gathering, the CJI described the launch in Wayanad as symbolically important, noting the district's ecological sensitivity within the Western Ghats.

He characterised the move as an expression of 'green jurisprudence' and a decisive step towards democratising access to justice.

With digital records becoming the single, authoritative source of court proceedings, access no longer depends on physical proximity to files or the volume of paperwork, Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

Justice Vikram Nath, chairperson of the Supreme Court's e-Committee, observed that the Kalpetta experiment demonstrates that complete digitisation at the district judiciary level is both feasible and scalable.

He described the initiative as an early but powerful example of how tradition and innovation can coexist in the justice delivery system.

Kerala high court Chief Justice Justice Nitin Jamdar highlighted the tangible benefits of the paperless transition for all stakeholders, including judges, court staff, lawyers, clerks and litigants.



Electronic filing, he said, reduces the need for repeated visits to court offices, minimises clerical delays caused by misplaced files, lowers costs for litigants and enables faster communication of court orders.

Inside the digital court

All stages of court proceedings, from filing to final orders, now handled entirely digitally

In-house AI tools help judges generate case summaries, retrieve information and record depositions using voice-to-text

Court orders and judgments authenticated through secure digital signatures

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff