On Thursday, August 10, New Delhi's Shaheedi Park opened its gates for the public.

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal personnel stand guard near The Mahatma. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpse of the renovated Shaheedi Park.

IMAGE: An array of Indian icons.

IMAGE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

IMAGE: Developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the park showcases sculptures of various freedom fighters.

IMAGE: The MCD says this is 'India's first outdoor museum park'.

IMAGE: The park has been developed in the capital's ITO area under the MCD's 'waste-to-art' initiative.

IMAGE: The Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com