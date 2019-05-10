'India's divider in chief': PM on Time magazine cover

May 10, 2019 08:44 IST

American news magazine Time has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover page of its May 20 issue with a headline that may create controversy across the India amid the election season.

The magazine cover lists Modi as India ‘divider in chief’ –a reference to Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva politics, which according to the author of the story, has led to the polarisation of the electorate.

The article, penned by Aatish Taseer, starts off with the sentence -- "Of the great democracies to fall to populism, India was the first."

Taseer in the cover story titled “Can the World's Largest Democracy Endure Another Five Years of a Modi Government?” writes about rising populism in democracies as far apart as Turkey, Brazil, Britain and the US –- the case in point being India.

"Populism has given voice to a sense of grievance among majorities that is too widespread to be ignored, while at the same time bringing into being a world that is neither more just nor more appealing,” the article says.

The article published in Time commended former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who gave the idea of secularism to newly independent India.

PM Modi, on the other hand, “demonstrated no desire to foster brotherly feeling between Hindus and Muslims,” the article read.

The cover story also stated a detailed report on the Gujarat massacre when thousands of Muslims were killed by Hindu mobs. It also stated how BJP tried to work for the Hindu community in particular.

Earlier in 2012, the magazine had featured PM Modi on its cover with an article applauding him for development of Gujarat, which he served as the chief minister for 10 years. The magazine had described him as a controversial, ambitious and shrewd politician. It was the first time any regional leader of India was featured on Time’s cover.