India's active Covid cases cross 6,000-mark; Kerala worst hit

India's active COVID case tally crossed the 6,000 mark with 769 new infections being reported in the last 48 hours, according to the Union health ministry data released on Sunday.

Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the ministry.

Due to the rising COVID cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness and has instructed all states to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, official sources had said.

There are 6,133 active COVID cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January this year, 65 deaths have been reported in the country. There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, to evaluate the Covid situation and preparedness measures.

Representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response Cell, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, central government hospitals in Delhi, and all states and Union Territories were part of the meeting.

Official sources on June 4 said state and district surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

"Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines, and positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network, " an official source said.