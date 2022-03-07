News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian student shot in Kyiv lands in Delhi on IAF flight

Indian student shot in Kyiv lands in Delhi on IAF flight

Source: PTI
March 07, 2022 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An IAF flight carrying Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase in New Delhi on Monday evening, officials said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm, they said.

 

V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot four times, including in his chest.

Harjot Singh's family in Delhi had told PTI on Sunday that they were "very, very happy" that he was returning and were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The ministry of external affairs had on Friday announced that the government would bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.

On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and his peers.

Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, according to the ministry of civil aviation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
Bhanu Sahni: 'Ukraine is my second homeland'
Bhanu Sahni: 'Ukraine is my second homeland'
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
Doing all to evacuate Indian students in Sumy: Putin
Doing all to evacuate Indian students in Sumy: Putin
Neelam-Samir's Kashmir Weekend
Neelam-Samir's Kashmir Weekend
Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards
Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards
Apply for licence by Mar 16: Bombay HC to cab firms
Apply for licence by Mar 16: Bombay HC to cab firms
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'By abstaining, India voted for India'

'By abstaining, India voted for India'

'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'

'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances