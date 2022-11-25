Man with $1mn bounty on head for murder in Oz held in Delhi

Australian citizen of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh, who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago and was carrying a 1 million Australian Dollars reward on his arrest, was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Friday, officials said.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh (38) following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

A senior police officer said based on inputs shared by CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was nabbed from near G T Karnal Road at 6 am and arrested by the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police.

The accused will be produced before a court for further proceedings, he said.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission had said a reward of 1 million Australian Dollars has been declared on the arrest of Singh, a nurse who killed the Australian woman on a beach.

Toyah Cordingley (24) was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed in October 2018.

Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case.

He fled Australia two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.