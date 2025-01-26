Indian diaspora celebrates 76th Republic Day with enthusiasm

Leaders from various countries wished India on its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, expressing hopes to strengthen bilateral relations, while the Indian diaspora, adorned in colourful traditional attire, celebrated the occasion with enthusiasm at Indian missions abroad, where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

IMAGE: High Commission of India in the UK celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day, in London, January 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu in a post on X said his country will always cherish the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation it shares with India, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding that have "withstood the test of time".

"I am committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to address common challenges and work for the mutual benefit of people of both our neighbourly nations," he said.

In his congratulatory message, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in a post on X said may the ideals of democracy and national unity flourish evermore, "fostering deeper ties of friendship between our two nations".

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rna Deuba also extended her best wishes to the people and Government of India for continued progress, prosperity, and advancement.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said, "May the spirit of unity and the vision that shaped your republic continue to drive remarkable achievements and inspire the world."

In their respective letters to the Indian leaders, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the close relationship that Singapore and India shared, with both looking forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia will continue to work with India to pursue a peaceful and stable region, where sovereignty is respected.

Nepal's former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in his congratulatory post on X said Nepal and India share a time-honoured bond of friendship, rooted in shared history and values.

Maldives former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, "It is my firm belief that India's adherence to the values of democracy and constitutionalism continue to be an inspiration and guiding example for young democracies such as the Maldives."

Earlier in the day, the US extended its greetings to India, emphasising the importance of the India-US relationship.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day...The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship."

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony on the premises of the Indian Embassy.

India's ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President's speech.

"Ambassador unfurled tri-colour at @EOIBeijing marking the #76thRepublicDay. He also read the Hon'ble President's Republic Day message to Embassy officials and members of the Indian community who attended the ceremony in large numbers. The event also included vibrant cultural performances," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X along with some pictures.

In Sri Lanka, the island nations' Navy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of the cultural closeness between the two countries.

"Celebrating #RepublicDay2025. Acting HC @DrSatyanjal unfurled the #Tiranga at India House this morning. Members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka joined the festivities with their patriotic fervour and resolve to realise #ViksitBharat," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey and other officials also paid tributes at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for peace and unity in Sri Lanka.

In Singapore, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule was joined by an estimated 2,500 Indians living in Singapore to celebrate the 76th Republic Day at the chancery.

Ambule read the President's message to the country, which updated the Indian diaspora on the country's progress.

Students from Indian schools in the city-state sang patriotic songs and performed traditional dances. An exhibition showcased products by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution of India as well as the State Bank of India.

In Israel, Charge de Affaires, Rajiv Bodwade, unfurled the Indian flag in presence of about two hundred Indians who gathered from across the country to celebrate the Republic Day.

He read out the President's address to the nation, and then touched upon regional and bilateral issues in his address to the gathering.

"We welcome the long awaited hostage and ceasefire deal that brings respite to the hostages and their families. This we believe is the harbinger of a year full of hope and peace," Bodwade said.

"We do hope for a sustained flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said emphasising early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Charge de Affaires also mentioned the arrival of more than 13,000 Indians to Israel to join the construction sector, around half of whom came through India-Israel Framework signed in November 2023.

He also appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora and the Indian Jewish community in strengthening bilateral ties, calling them a powerful link.

In Japan, Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the Indian national flag at the ceremony.

In the Philippines, Ambassador Harsh K Jain unfurled the national flag at the India House and read out the address given by President Droupadi Murmu.

There were also cultural programmes and the awarding of certificates to the top performers in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz. Around 300 people from the Indian diaspora and friends of India attended the function.

In Indonesia, Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour by the Indian community & friends of India.

Deputy chief of mission Indonesia Bijay Selvaraj also paid homage to Indian martyrs of World War II at the Commonwealth War Memorial, Menteng Pulo Jakarta.