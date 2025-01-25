HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian-American ex-journalist is Trump's dy Press Secy

January 25, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American former journalist Kush Desai as his Deputy Press Secretary, the White House has announced.

IMAGE: Indian-American former journalist Kush Desai. Photograph: @K_SDesai/X

Desai earlier served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Desai was also the Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director at the Republican National Committee. In this capacity, he played a key role in messaging and narrative building in the key battleground States in particular Pennsylvania.

 

Trump won in all the seven battleground States.

The White House announced his appointment on Friday.

White House Office of Communications will be overseen by Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich.

Trump had previously announced the appointments of Assistant to the President and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
