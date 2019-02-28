India will fight, live, work and win as one: PM

February 28, 2019 15:10 IST

It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in its territory.

Modi also said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development.

"The enemy is trying to destabilise us, carry out terror strikes... they want to stop our growth... we will fight, live work and win as one," he said.

He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world's largest video conference".

Modi said in his address that the 2014 election was a mandate for fulfilling people's necessities and the 2019 polls will be about fulfilling people's aspirations.

Indians have to be hard working in all spheres and should be grateful to all those who are protecting the country, the prime minister said.

Some people, for their selfish interests, dislike a strong government, he said. BJP workers need to tell people the benefits of a strong government, he added.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday. Both sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.

Dismissing the 'mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties as 'mahamilavat', Modi said it would send the country to the Intensive Care Unit.

He suggested that a loss for the party, like in 2004, will jeopardise development works and ease of corruption will replace ease of doing business.

