Aam Aadmi Party supporters carry a poster in support of Delhi CM and AAP Nnational Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar jail, in New Delhi on Friday, April 12, 2024.

IMAGE: The poster reads 'जेल का जवाब वोट से', (the answer to jail by is Voting). Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com