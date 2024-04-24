News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is Kerala Ready For Elections?

Is Kerala Ready For Elections?

By DOMINIC XAVIER
April 24, 2024 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com captures the election mood in and near the town of Shoranur in Kerala.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote on Friday, April 26, 2024.

 

IMAGE: A Left Democratic Front hoarding in Kulappully in Shoranur.
All photographs: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A BJP hoarding in Koonathara in Shoranur.

 

IMAGE: A Congress hoarding has already capsized in Kavalappara near Shoranur.

 

IMAGE: Political messages can pop up in the oddest spots, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Domestic walls are also painted with election slogans and plugs for candidates, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Election 2024: The Big Fights In Kerala
Election 2024: The Big Fights In Kerala
'Robert Vadra ab ki baar' posters surface in Amethi
'Robert Vadra ab ki baar' posters surface in Amethi
RBI holds back USD sales in Feb amid pressure on Rs
RBI holds back USD sales in Feb amid pressure on Rs
Small finance bank model in the slow lane: Experts
Small finance bank model in the slow lane: Experts
Zambia mine: Vedanta scouts for fundraise options
Zambia mine: Vedanta scouts for fundraise options
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

Battle Royale in Thiruvananthapuram

Battle Royale in Thiruvananthapuram

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances