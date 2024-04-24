Is Kerala Ready For Elections?

Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com captures the election mood in and near the town of Shoranur in Kerala.
All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote on Friday, April 26, 2024.
IMAGE: A Left Democratic Front hoarding in Kulappully in Shoranur. All photographs: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
IMAGE: A BJP hoarding in Koonathara in Shoranur.
IMAGE: A Congress hoarding has already capsized in Kavalappara near Shoranur.
IMAGE: Political messages can pop up in the oddest spots, here and below.
IMAGE: Domestic walls are also painted with election slogans and plugs for candidates, here and below.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com