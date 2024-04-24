Is Kerala Ready For Elections?

Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com captures the election mood in and near the town of Shoranur in Kerala.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote on Friday, April 26, 2024.



All photographs: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A Left Democratic Front hoarding in Kulappully in Shoranur.

IMAGE: A BJP hoarding in Koonathara in Shoranur.

IMAGE: A Congress hoarding has already capsized in Kavalappara near Shoranur.

IMAGE: Political messages can pop up in the oddest spots, here and below.

IMAGE: Domestic walls are also painted with election slogans and plugs for candidates, here and below.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com