Can Omar Beat The BJP In Baramulla?

For the first time since 2009, Omar Abdullah will contest a Lok Sabha election -- from Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will contest the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat for the National Conference, which Dr Farooq Abdullah won in a 2017 by-election and retained in 2019.

Omar told the media on Friday, April 12, 2024, that he is contesting from north Kashmir as the National Conference wanted to defeat the central government, which is eyeing the Baramulla constituency as Sajjad Lone is contesting from the seat.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah head for the media interaction where Omar's candidature was announced.

IMAGE: Omar was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, when he was just 28. He was then the youngest member of the House.

IMAGE: On the left is Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who will contest the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Dr Abdullah. Omar won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

IMAGE: The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was redrawn in the delimitation exercise, undertaken after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, to include the two assembly seats of Budgam district -- Budgam and Beerwah -- both Shia dominated, and one each new assembly segment in Baramulla and Kupwara.

Omar will be dependent on Shia support to win a seat that the National Conference has won 10 times since 1957.

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah, along with Omar and Mehdi, present the party banner to the media.

