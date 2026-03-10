India to supply 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh

Bangladesh is importing 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline.

IMAGE: A long queue at a fuel station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 6, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Bangladesh is importing 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline on Tuesday, according to officials.

The fuel consignment will enter Bangladesh through the Parbatipur point, said Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

"We have an agreement with India, under which India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel annually to Bangladesh through the pipeline. The 5,000 tonnes arriving now are part of that agreement," Rahman told ANI over the phone.

He said that under the agreement, at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel should be imported within six months.

"The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tonnes, and we expect to receive the remaining quantity for the six-month period within the next two months," he added.

Bangladesh govt flags hoarding of fuel

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Energy Ministry conducted inspections to check the fuel stock situation amid reports that some traders were illegally hoarding fuel to create an artificial shortage.

The ministry said the government had already fixed fuel supply limits for different categories of vehicles.

However, inspections found that some petrol pumps were selling fuel beyond the permitted limits, hoarding stocks for excessive profit and engaging in black-market sales and smuggling.

Authorities have launched mobile court drives in Dhaka to prevent illegal stockpiling and ensure compliance with regulations.

Officials said some filling stations, including City Filling Station in Tejgaon, had run dry temporarily and would resume operations once new fuel supplies arrive.