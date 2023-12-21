News
India takes note of Pak Army chief's meetings in Washington

India takes note of Pak Army chief's meetings in Washington

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 21, 2023 22:51 IST
In an indirect indication of its displeasure over talks between top US officials and Pakistani Army chief General Asim Munir in Washington, India on Thursday said its concerns for Islamabad's support to terrorism is well known and it hopes that other countries would also take it seriously.

IMAGE: Pakistani Army chief General Asim Munir. Photograph: Official DG ISPR/Twitter

The Pakistan Army chief arrived in Washington last week on his first official visit to the US.

 

Munir met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Llyod J Austin, deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer and chairman of joint chiefs of staff General Charles Q Brown.

"Yes, we did see some reports in this regard about these meetings," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

He said this while replying to a question on Munir's visit to Washington and his meetings there.

"Our concerns for Pakistan's support to terrorism, its support to cross border attacks is well known. We would hope that other countries would also take counter-terrorism seriously," Bagchi said.

Asked about the Maldivian government's decision to not renew an agreement with India that allowed India to conduct hydrographic surveys in the island nation, Bagchi did not give a direct reply.

"India has a proven track record in the field of hydrography and we have been cooperating with many countries in the Indian Ocean region on hydrography and various elements related to that. The benefits to partner countries are visible," he said.

To a question on Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Bagchi said India has an interest in supporting free movement of commercial shipping in the region.

"We are monitoring the developments there. We are also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping. We will continue to monitor that," Bagchi said.

"We have been part of efforts to ensure safe transit of ships in the Arabian Sea and we value the free movement of commercial shipping," he added.

The safety of maritime traffic figured in a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
