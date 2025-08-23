HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules

India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 23, 2025 18:55 IST

x

Postal services to the United States have been temporarily suspended as the US-bound air carriers have denied carrying shipments due to lack of clarity in new norms issued by the American customs department, Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

Photograph: @IndiaPostOffice/X

However, services will continue for letters, documents and gift items up to USD 100.

Under an Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, 2025, goods valued above USD 100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29 onwards.

As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other "qualified parties" approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

 

"While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of "qualified parties" and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness," a statement from the ministry said.

Following the development, the "Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles," destined for the US with effect from August 25, 2025 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value, it said.

"These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the US, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS," the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump Tantrum: 'Present Moment Difficult For India'
Trump Tantrum: 'Present Moment Difficult For India'
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
Trump's Tariffs: Why India Needs To Be Strategic
Trump's Tariffs: Why India Needs To Be Strategic
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane 1:43

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple0:59

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's Military Might2:59

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV