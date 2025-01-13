HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row

India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 16:59 IST

x

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Nural Islam was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

IMAGE: Nural Islam, Deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh, leaves from South Block after being summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. Photograph: ANI on X

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner comes a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh foreign ministry on Sunday.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry had raised 'deep concern' over the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and summoned the Indian High Commissioner to express its objections.

 

'Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border,' Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

He stressed that such activities particularly the 'unauthorised attempt' to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by the BSF, 'have caused tensions and disturbances along the border'.

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by the BSF, the Bangladesh foreign secretary also expressed 'deep concern and disappointment' over the alleged killing of a Bangladeshi citizen at Sunamganj.

In response, the Indian High Commissioner stressed a cooperative approach to combat crimes at the border and effectively address the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

"I met foreign secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking to have understanding with regards to fencing border for security," envoy Pranay Verma told the reporters after meeting Bangladesh Foreign Secretary.

"Our two border guard forces, BSF and BGB have been in communication and understanding will be implemented and co-operative approach to combating crimes," Verma added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'
'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'
A Small Line Of People Crossed Into India
A Small Line Of People Crossed Into India
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Can Bangladesh Become A Secular Nation?
Can Bangladesh Become A Secular Nation?
B'deshi infiltrators on 'vote jihad part 2': Fadnavis
B'deshi infiltrators on 'vote jihad part 2': Fadnavis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 2

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

webstory image 3

Amrish Puri's Top 10 Movies

VIDEOS

Aerial view of Sonamarg1:01

Aerial view of Sonamarg

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins3:06

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust of J-K with your actions'10:03

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD