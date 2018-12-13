India should have been declared a Hindu country, says Meghalaya judge

December 13, 2018 12:31 IST

Justice S R Sen also wants Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be made Indian citizens without any questions. Aashish Aryan/Business Standard reports.

Nobody should try to make India another Islamic country and the National Register of Citizens was “defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad”, are some among the many observations made by Meghalaya high court judge Justice S R Sen in a judgment on deciding the domicile of a resident of the state.

In the judgment delivered on Monday, Justice Sen said that India was one of the largest kingdoms of the world, which was ruled by Hindu kings but the “Mughal came to India and captured the different parts” of the country.

The judge further went on to note that as Pakistan had declared themselves an Islamic nation after Independence and that India should also have been declared a Hindu nation.

“Even today, in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those Hindus who entered India during partition are still considered as foreigners, which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice,” the judge said in the judgment.

In his judgment, Justice Sen also requested the prime minister, along with other members of the Parliament, to bring a law that would allow Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who had come from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh to live in the country and be given citizenship without any question or production of any documents.

Reposing his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Justice Sen expressed hope that the two would do the needful to "prevent India from becoming an Islamic nation", which would otherwise “be a doomsday for India and the world”.