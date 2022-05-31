News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India sees 2,338 Covid cases, active tally at 17,883

India sees 2,338 Covid cases, active tally at 17,883

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded 2,338 new Covid infections in a day that took its case tally to 4,31,58,087 while the number of active cases rose to 17,883, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman at Patna junction. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to the ministry, active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent.

India's active caseload increased by 185 in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was 0.64 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent, the data showed.

A total of 85.04 crore tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted so far of which 3,63,883 were carried out in the last 24 hours.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,15,574, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 193.45 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 19 more fatalities include 17 from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

A total of 5,24,630 deaths have been reported so far in the country with 1,47,859 fatalities from Maharashtra, 69,740 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,209 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.

The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Previous infection doesn't protect kids from Omicron
Previous infection doesn't protect kids from Omicron
'Unscientific to consider 2 doses as full vaccination'
'Unscientific to consider 2 doses as full vaccination'
'Pandemic pushed 37 million into extreme poverty'
'Pandemic pushed 37 million into extreme poverty'
No RS seat for Naqvi, maybe fielded for Rampur bypoll
No RS seat for Naqvi, maybe fielded for Rampur bypoll
Who looked BEST at Cannes? Aishwarya, Deepika, Hina...
Who looked BEST at Cannes? Aishwarya, Deepika, Hina...
Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Freak Shake
Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Freak Shake
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

COVID-19 created a new billionaire every 30 hrs

COVID-19 created a new billionaire every 30 hrs

Stay alert on Covid, vaccination only shield: Modi

Stay alert on Covid, vaccination only shield: Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances