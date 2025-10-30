HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India seeks more details from US on Tahawwur Rana interrogation

India seeks more details from US on Tahawwur Rana interrogation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 18:33 IST

x

Indian authorities have sought fresh details from the US based on the interrogation of 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana being taken from Patiala House court in New Delhi, April 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

On a request from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the 2008 terror attack case, India has invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to seek the details, the officials said.

They said necessary communication has been made through designated channels to process the probe agency's request.

 

"Based on what transpired during Rana's interrogation, details have been sought from the US authorities through the MLAT route," a senior NIA official said.

Rana, who is currently lodged in Tihar prison in New Delhi, had been interrogated in detail following his extradition from the US on April 10 this year.

Before his extradition, Rana was lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles, the US. He was held in judicial custody in the US after proceedings for his extradition were initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty.

The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

The Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman was grilled by NIA investigators based on various leads gathered by the probe agency during the course of its investigation, including a large number of phone calls between him and his co-conspirator, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen currently incarcerated in that country.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami, along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror attack on India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea route, and went on a rampage, carrying out attacks at a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre.

A total of 166 people, including US, British and Israeli citizens, were killed in the dastardly terror attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
HC allows video recording of US witness in Official Secrets Act case
HC allows video recording of US witness in Official Secrets Act case
India-US Trade Deal In Final Lap!
India-US Trade Deal In Final Lap!
Zubeen death: Singapore police to provide 'crucial evidence'
Zubeen death: Singapore police to provide 'crucial evidence'
'Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled': SC to hear wife's plea on Nov 24
'Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled': SC to hear wife's plea on Nov 24

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 2

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally

webstory image 3

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

VIDEOS

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia1:25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO