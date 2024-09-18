News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline

India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline

Source: PTI
September 18, 2024 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise, here is a look at what has happened so far:

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, head of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
  • In India, simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and Vidhan Sabhas (state legislative assemblies) were held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967.
  • The first general election under the new Constitution was held between October 1951 and May 1952, featuring a three-tiered process electing the president and vice-president, members of the Lower Houses at the Centre and in the states, and members of the Upper Houses.
  • The second general election to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was completed on time by March 1957. In order to hold the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously, the assemblies of Bihar, Bombay, Madras, Mysore, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were dissolved before their terms were completed, in consultation with political parties and state governments.
  • With the passage of years, the concurrent nature of elections was lost. This was because the tenure of the House of the People and state legislative assemblies was not for a fixed length of time but a maximum duration of five years. Between 1961 and 1970, five states -- Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- had three elections.
  • The scenario further deteriorated in the next decade (1971-1980) when 14
    states witnessed elections thrice. In Odisha, polls were conducted four times in this decade.
  • In the next decade (1981-1990), five states had three elections. From 1991 to 2000, two states went through elections thrice and there were four Lok Sabha polls.
  • From time to time, several reports came up on simultaneous elections. In its inaugural Annual Report in 1983, the Election Commission of India advocated the idea of conducting simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
  • In 2002, the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution recognised the bane of separate elections and urged for the restoration of simultaneous polls.
  • The Law Commission of India studied the various issues involved in the conduct of elections and recommended simultaneous polls in its reports of 1999, 2015 and 2018.
  • In its 170th report in 1999, the Law Commission pointed out that the practice of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, which was prevalent before 1967, faced disruptions due to various factors. The Law Commission Report (Draft), 2018 again underlined the importance and benefits of simultaneous elections.
  • The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice made a thorough study of the issues involved in holding elections in 2015 and recommended an alternative and practical method of holding simultaneous polls in two phases.
  • In January 2017, NITI Aayog formulated a working paper titled "Analysis of Simultaneous Elections: The What, Why and How", exploring the prospect of holding concurrent elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
  • In 2019, an all-party meeting was held in Delhi and it was attended by 19 political parties to discuss critical reforms in governance. One of the subjects of the discussions was simultaneous elections.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
'Impractical, cheap stunt': Oppn on 1 nation, 1 poll
'Impractical, cheap stunt': Oppn on 1 nation, 1 poll
Kovind panel suggests 18 amendments to Constitution
Kovind panel suggests 18 amendments to Constitution
Tennis history made: Siegemund's record-breaking win
Tennis history made: Siegemund's record-breaking win
Zomato gets GST demand, penalty order of Rs 17.7 cr
Zomato gets GST demand, penalty order of Rs 17.7 cr
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections

More like this

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for 1 nation, 1 poll'

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for 1 nation, 1 poll'

1 nation, 1 poll: Kovind panel report before Cabinet

1 nation, 1 poll: Kovind panel report before Cabinet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances