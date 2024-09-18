India saw simultaneous elections 4 times: A timeline

As the Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise, here is a look at what has happened so far:

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, head of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo