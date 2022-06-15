News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 8,822 fresh COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,822 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 15, 2022 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks in Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 195.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

Fifteen new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country -- seven from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A total of 5,24,792 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,875 from Maharashtra, 69,842 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,223 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,206 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
China lifts 2-year Covid visa ban on Indians
China lifts 2-year Covid visa ban on Indians
Covid not yet over, be vigilant, appeals Mandaviya
Covid not yet over, be vigilant, appeals Mandaviya
SAVING HISTORY, one stepwell at a time
SAVING HISTORY, one stepwell at a time
DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack
DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack
Govt okays mega 5G sale, enables ultra high-speed Net
Govt okays mega 5G sale, enables ultra high-speed Net
India's exports grew 20.55% in May to $38.94 bn
India's exports grew 20.55% in May to $38.94 bn
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'

'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances