India reports 1,132 new Covid cases, 14 die; active tally below 15K-mark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 06, 2022 10:49 IST
With 1,132 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,60,579, while the active cases declined to 14,839, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,500 with 14 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 361 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,15,240, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.72 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Nine deaths reported in a span of 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
