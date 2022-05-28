News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India records 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

India records 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 28, 2022 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday recorded 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a student with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, at a school, in Patiala . Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335. The case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.13 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 33 new fatalities include 32 from Kerala and one from Rajasthan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WHO data shows older population has lower death rate
WHO data shows older population has lower death rate
Coronavirus may push 400m Indians into poverty: UN
Coronavirus may push 400m Indians into poverty: UN
Covid cases are being detected by accident
Covid cases are being detected by accident
Trump rejects gun control calls after Texas shooting
Trump rejects gun control calls after Texas shooting
'Unacceptable': India slams OIC remark on Yasin Malik
'Unacceptable': India slams OIC remark on Yasin Malik
Have You Tasted These Summer Fruits?
Have You Tasted These Summer Fruits?
'Warne is looking down on us with pride today'
'Warne is looking down on us with pride today'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

COVID-19 created a new billionaire every 30 hrs

COVID-19 created a new billionaire every 30 hrs

Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination

Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances