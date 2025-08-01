HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India plays down Trump's 'dead economy' jibe, reaffirms strong US ties

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 01, 2025 19:05 IST

India on Friday brushed aside US President Donald Trump's diatribe against it, saying the partnership between the two countries "weathered" several transitions and challenges.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump points a finger as he delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, July 31, 2025. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The comments by the ministry of external affairs came a day after Trump imposed 25 percent tariff on India and described the Indian economy as "dead".

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges," he said at his weekly media briefing.

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," Jaiswal said.

To questions on India-US defence ties, Jaiswal said the two countries have a strong defence partnership which has been strengthened over the last several years.

There is potential for this partnership to grow further, he said.

On India's energy procurement, Jaiswal said it is driven by national interest.

"In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
