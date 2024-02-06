News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India plans to make 3 new spy planes on Airbus-319 platform

India plans to make 3 new spy planes on Airbus-319 platform

By Ajit Dubey
February 06, 2024 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In what would be a significant capability boost for defence forces, India is planning to develop three new spy planes that would be capable of keeping a close watch on enemy communications and carry out long-range surveillance missions.

IMAGE: An airborne early warning and control aircraft (middle) and two Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft fly over Rajpath Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi, January 26, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

The project would be carried out indigenously and the majority of the technology and equipment to be used would be made in India.

 

The proposal for getting three new spy planes also known as signal intelligence and communication jamming system aircraft is at an advanced stage and is expected to get clearance in next week, defence officials told ANI.

The project is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Indian Air Force where they would be using an Airbus-319 class aircraft, they said.

The agencies concerned would be issuing a tender to the aircraft manufacturers to buy the platform for the aircraft, the officials said.

The aircraft requirement has been there for a long time and the specifications have now been finalised for the project, they said.

The project is being carried out by the Centre for Airborne Studies which is working on multiple development projects including the Airborne Early Warning and Control systems which is the next generation of the existing Netra aircraft which would be the AEW&C Netra Mark1A.

ANI had reported about the Indian Air Force's plans to bring the proposal for buying six more AEW&C aircraft based on the Embraer aircraft to the Defence Acquisition Council in September and November last year.

The Indian Air Force also has plans to develop an indigenous Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (I-STAR) aircraft, Airborne Early Warning and Control Mark 1A aircraft on Embraer legacy jet plane platform, AEWC Mark 2 on Airbus 321 jets for the Indian Air Force.

CABS is also developing the Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance project of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy.

Indian Coast Guard chief director general Rakesh Pal had recently stated that the C-295-based maritime surveillance aircraft would give the force a strong indigenous capability to keep an eye on the Indian territory. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajit Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Defence budget up by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'
Defence budget up by 4.72%, focuses on 'deep tech'
UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing
UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing
India to buy patrol, missile ships for Rs 19,600 cr
India to buy patrol, missile ships for Rs 19,600 cr
MP firecracker unit blast toll rises to 11; 174 hurt
MP firecracker unit blast toll rises to 11; 174 hurt
Govt disallows mobile towers in core tiger habitats
Govt disallows mobile towers in core tiger habitats
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
Intolerance to art doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC
Intolerance to art doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India's defence export at all-time high, a 10-fold rise

India's defence export at all-time high, a 10-fold rise

India aims for defence hardware production: Rajnath

India aims for defence hardware production: Rajnath

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances