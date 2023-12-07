News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » INDIA parties' next meet to discuss seat-sharing after push for fast decision

INDIA parties' next meet to discuss seat-sharing after push for fast decision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 07, 2023 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Working on seat-sharing agreements will be on the top of the agenda at the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc, likely to be held between December 17 and 20, sources have said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and INDIA leaders attend a meeting at the residence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, December 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to sources, while the date for the meeting has not been finalised yet, the meeting will be held in the third week of December.

 

Several constituents of the INDIA bloc have been increasingly pressing for a fast decision on seat-sharing in different states so that candidates have sufficient time for campaigning and gauging the situation on the ground.

A meeting of the floor leaders of INDIA parties was held on Wednesday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence with a focus on discussing the parliamentary strategy for both Houses.

The seat-sharing matter was also raised by leaders of the Trinamool Congress during a meeting of opposition leaders held on Monday morning to decide the strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on August 31 and September 1.

A meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) was held in New Delhi on September 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout
INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout
INDIA Parties May Force Congress To Get Real
INDIA Parties May Force Congress To Get Real
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
SC bar assn chief trashes predecessor's letter to CJI
SC bar assn chief trashes predecessor's letter to CJI
On a hat-trick: Will Das throw up another surprise?
On a hat-trick: Will Das throw up another surprise?
'Captain Sahab' Meets Rashid Khan
'Captain Sahab' Meets Rashid Khan
Envoy met 8 Indians on death row in Qatar on Dec 3
Envoy met 8 Indians on death row in Qatar on Dec 3
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

INDIA meet is on, says Cong; TMC, SP chiefs to skip

INDIA meet is on, says Cong; TMC, SP chiefs to skip

TMC urges seat-sharing, manifesto for strong INDIA

TMC urges seat-sharing, manifesto for strong INDIA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances