India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 01, 2026 19:17 IST

In continuing an annual practice that began in 1992, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The exchange of the details of the nuclear installations covered under a bilateral pact came notwithstanding ties between the two countries remained under deep freeze following the May 7-10 military conflict.

It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

 

The two sides also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody, with New Delhi urging Islamabad to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners as they completed their jail-terms.

It also sought immediate consular access to the 35 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody.

The exchange of the list of nuclear installations took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan,' the MEA said.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991.

The pact mandates the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

'This is the 35th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992,' the MEA said in a brief statement.

The ties between India and Pakistan hit rock bottom after India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

Though the military confrontation ended on May 10, the relations remained under deep freeze.

The two sides exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

India has shared names with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian, according to the MEA.

'The government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody,' it said in a statement.

'Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence.'

New Delhi has specifically asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation.

'As a result of the sustained efforts by the government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014,' the MEA said.

'This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
