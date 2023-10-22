News
India may resume issuance of visas to Canadians if...: Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 17:52 IST
India invoked the provision of parity in Canada's diplomatic presence in the country in view of concerns over interference in New Delhi's affairs by Canadian personnel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at an event in New Delhi, October 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

The external affairs minister also said that India is likely to resume issuance of visas to Canadians if it sees progress in the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

 

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country.

"If we see progress in safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there," Jaishankar said at an event while replying to a question on India-Canada ties.

On downsizing Canada's diplomatic presence in India, he said diplomatic parity is very much provided for in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

"Parity is very much provided for by the Vienna Convention, which is the relevant international rule on this. In our case, we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel," Jaishankar said.

Canada has already withdrawn 41 of its diplomats from India.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, announcing the return of the diplomats from India, on Thursday described New Delhi's action "contrary to international law," and in violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. India has already rejected the charge.

Jaishankar said the relationship between India and Canada right now is going through a difficult phase, adding that India has problems with certain segment of Canadian politics.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Trudeau says India has violated international law
Amid row, Canada minister says ties with India...
'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'
World Cup PIX: Mitchell hits ton but India fight back
Prefer women fighter pilots for manned mission: ISRO
'Opener' Jansen ready to make big contributions for SA
Southern Israel's people flee to Jerusalem amid war
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India amid row

'It appears Canada has realised it has made a mistake'

