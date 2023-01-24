News
India logs 89 new Covid cases, active infections below 2,000

India logs 89 new Covid cases, active infections below 2,000

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2023 15:20 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 89 coronavirus infections, while the active case count came down by three to stand at 1,931, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A wall graffiti in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).

The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Rajasthan -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of three cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
