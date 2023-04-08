News
India logs 6,155 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths; active tally jumps to 31,194

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 08, 2023 11:37 IST
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the coronavirus case, at Bikaner railway station, in Rajasthan, April 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
