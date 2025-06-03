HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India inflicted 'innings defeat' on Pakistan: CDS Gen Chauhan

India inflicted 'innings defeat' on Pakistan: CDS Gen Chauhan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 18:30 IST

x

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday used a striking cricketing analogy to describe India's decisive win over Pakistan in 'Operation Sindoor,' asserting that India had inflicted an 'innings defeat' on its adversary.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

After completing his speech on 'Future Wars and Warfare', organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the CDS took a couple of questions from the scholars present there.

In response to a question about the damage suffered by Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', Gen Chauhan made it clear that the operation has not ended as of now and there is a 'temporary cessation of hostilities'.

And then he explained. "I will give a detailed kind of an answer on this."

 

"Suppose you go into a football match and you win 4-2; he scored two goals and you scored four goals. So that's an even-sided match."

The Chief of Defence Staff immediately shifted to the cricketing metaphor, drawing a clear distinction about the outcome of the hostilities.

"But suppose you go into a cricket test match and you win by an 'innings defeat'," he continued, "then there is no question of how many wickets and how many balls and how many players. It's an innings (defeat that has been inflicted)."

The top military commander's remarks were met with loud applause from the audience as this analogy conveyed the comprehensive nature of India's victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Around 1 am on May 10...: CDS explains how India foiled Pak plan
Around 1 am on May 10...: CDS explains how India foiled Pak plan
Govt misled nation, says Kharge after CDS' interview
Govt misled nation, says Kharge after CDS' interview
Jets being downed not important, but...: CDS on Op Sindoor
Jets being downed not important, but...: CDS on Op Sindoor
Please tell us how many...: Cong to govt after CDS remarks
Please tell us how many...: Cong to govt after CDS remarks
Hope our adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Operation Sindoor
Hope our adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Operation Sindoor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

VIDEOS

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media in London5:33

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media...

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra 1:17

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra4:41

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD