India in World's Top Five Traffic Jams

India in World's Top Five Traffic Jams

By Sneha Sasikumar
August 13, 2025 09:54 IST

Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune rank among the world's top five most traffic-congested cities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

India has a big traffic problem.

Three of its cities -- Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune -- have made it to the list of the world's top-five most traffic-congested cities, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024.

The study analysed traffic patterns across 501 cities in 62 countries.

The report showed that 76 per cent of the cities worldwide experienced increased travel times compared to 2023.

 

Kolkata most congested city in India

Kolkata, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds per 10 km, has the most-congested in India and the second-most congested worldwide, according to the index.

Bengaluru and Pune are in third and fourth place, respectively.

London was fifth place, while Barranquilla in Colombia topped the global rankings.

Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai were among the 50 most traffic-congested cities globally by the index. New Delhi ranked 122nd globally.

Most vehicle registrations in Delhi

Delhi had the highest number of vehicle registrations over the four years till 2024.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
