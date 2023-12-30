News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her

India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 30, 2023 01:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian officials in Berlin celebrated Diwali last month with baby girl Ariha Shah, who has been living in foster care in the German capital for over two years.

IMAGE: External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ariha was placed in the custody of Germany's youth welfare office (jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury.

She has been in foster care since then.

 

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said consular access was given to the child in the second week of last month and that Indian embassy officials celebrated Diwali with her.

India has been pressing for her early return to India arguing that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

"This is an important issue. We continue to monitor it... We had consular access. We were able to share with the child items to ensure the immersion of the child in Indian culture as well as continued efforts to ensure that her rights are protected," Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

He was replying to a question on Ariha.

"We have been working towards cultural immersion of the child and resource materials relating to Indian festivals, customs and practices were handed over to the German authorities," Bagchi said.

"We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities to safeguard the child's cultural, national identity and rights and to ensure her return to India," he said.

The ministry of external affairs and the embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha Shah to India.

To a question on Bangladesh Nationalist Party's allegations that New Delhi is meddling in polls in that country, Bagchi said the elections are an internal matter of Bangladesh.

"Our position on this has been consistent. The elections are domestic matters of Bangladesh and we believe it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future," he said.

"As a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, we would like to see peaceful elections there and we will continue to support Bangladesh for a peaceful and progressive nation," he said.

Asked about reports of a Chinese research vessel visiting Sri Lanka, Bagchi said: "We have said that we always monitor developments that have a bearing on national security and we take necessary measures."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian child in SA untraced 10 days after kidnapping
Indian child in SA untraced 10 days after kidnapping
India flags baby Ariha's rights violation in Germany
India flags baby Ariha's rights violation in Germany
Child rights body seeks probe against Raut, Chadha
Child rights body seeks probe against Raut, Chadha
Guj CID grills 20 passengers sent back by France
Guj CID grills 20 passengers sent back by France
Law for same-sex marriage rights likely: Justice Kaul
Law for same-sex marriage rights likely: Justice Kaul
Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours
Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours
EPL: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot
EPL: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India summons German envoy for early return of Ariha

India summons German envoy for early return of Ariha

'Make India safe for our children'

'Make India safe for our children'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances