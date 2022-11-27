News
India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy shift: Jitendra Singh

India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy shift: Jitendra Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 27, 2022 21:05 IST
India is taking steps for the development of small modular reactors with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfil its commitment to transitioning towards clean energy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday.

At a workshop on Small Modular Reactors organised by NITI Aayog and the department of atomic energy, he said the participation of the private sector and start-ups needs to be explored in the development of this critical technology within India.

 

He emphasised that technology sharing and availability of funding are the two crucial links for ensuring the commercial availability of SMR technology.

Singh said the exploration of new clean energy options is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap for clean energy transition through bold climate commitments which are reflected in the updated nationally determined contributions.

SMRs with up to 300 MW capacity, by nature, are flexible in design and require a smaller footprint, Singh said, adding that being mobile and agile technology, SMRs can be factory-built, unlike the conventional nuclear reactors that are built on-site.

SMR is a promising technology in industrial de-carbonisation, especially where there is a requirement for a reliable and continuous supply of power, the minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
