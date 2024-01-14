India can play key role in ending Ukraine war because ...: NSAs at Davos meet

National security advisors of several countries met in Davos on Sunday to discuss a peace formula for Ukraine and pushed for early restoration of peace in the war-hit country, with the host Switzerland asserting that India can play a key role with its influence and relations with Russia.

IMAGE: Yulia Svyrydenko (left), first deputy prime minister for Ukraine, and Andriy Yermak (right), head of the Ukrainian President's Office, during the fourth meeting of the NSAs on the peace formula for Ukraine, in Davos, Switzerland, January 14, 2024. Photograph: Gian Ehrenzeller/Pool via Reuters

The meeting also saw many participants echoing India's position that war can never be a solution and that dialogue was a must to resolve the situation.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis said Russia would be asked to join the peace plan discussions at some point in time but to bring Russia on the table would require mediation by some countries.

He said restoring peace is the ultimate objective.

The Swiss Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs said currently, Russia is not willing to make any concessions, but there is no alternative to bringing both countries to the table for which a collective momentum would be required from more than 100 countries, including those from outside Europe.

"Stakes are very high, and we need to go ahead. Without a dialogue, we cannot reach a satisfactory objective. History shows that war is not a solution," Cassis said.

Replying to questions, he said participation from BRICS countries, including India, is very important, as these are the countries, which have got some relations continuing with Russia.

He also lauded the position taken by countries like India, saying their actions are facilitating this collective movement.

"They may be far away (physically from the conflict zone), but they can play an important role as they have influence. China can also play a key role, and we will have to work to involve China in these meetings," he said.

Asked whether Switzerland can help bring China and Russia on the table, Cassis replied in the affirmative, saying, "Yes, I do see our role to do this".

"Participation of countries from BRICS alliance is of utmost importance because these are the countries, which have relations and a degree of trust with Russia. Russia, of course, is part of that group. Therefore, the presence of these countries is important. We have Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South America. We also saw Ukraine President going to Argentina."

All these actions are facilitating this collective action.

"China can play a crucial role in all of this, and we should find a better way to cooperate and engage with China to make progress. It's not easy and it will be a long process, but there is no other option than dialogue," he said.

While China was not present at the meeting, India was represented by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, "By organising the meeting, Switzerland continues to support Ukraine in achieving this goal".

This was the fourth NSA meeting on the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022, which follows ten principles aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Earlier meetings have been held in Copenhagen, Jeddah and Malta.

India has always pitched for restoration of peace in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his discussions with Zelenskyy, has said that India was ready to help in all possible manner to help restore peace. During his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin also, Modi said it is not a time of war.

Sources said that the Indian representative at the Davos meeting again called for early restoration of peace, though there was no official word on this.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who co-chaired the meeting along with Cassis, said it was attended by representatives of 81 countries and international organisations.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said the aim of the conference is to finalise the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

"These principles should form the basis for the next stages of the peace process. Switzerland is making an important contribution to this through the conference in Davos," it said.

The fourth NSA meeting also included panel discussions on food security and humanitarian aspects.

The meeting was held a day before the start of the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, to be attended by over 2,800 global leaders, including nearly 60 heads of state and government.