News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India announces 1-day state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

India announces 1-day state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2022 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on Friday.

IMAGE: The British flag flies half-mast on the roof of British high commissioner's house, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, in New Delhi, on September 9, 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

 

'Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,' an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Royal mourning for 7 days after Queen's funeral
Royal mourning for 7 days after Queen's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II dies: What happens next?
Queen Elizabeth II dies: What happens next?
Queen was the rock on which modern UK built: Truss
Queen was the rock on which modern UK built: Truss
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says
When Queen Elizabeth Visited India
When Queen Elizabeth Visited India
Mumbai's dabbawalas recall breakfast with Queen
Mumbai's dabbawalas recall breakfast with Queen
With Queen's death, Twitterati wants Kohinoor's return
With Queen's death, Twitterati wants Kohinoor's return
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mumbai's dabbawalas recall breakfast with Queen

Mumbai's dabbawalas recall breakfast with Queen

Queen Elizabeth admired India's richness, diversity

Queen Elizabeth admired India's richness, diversity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances