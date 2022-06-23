In show of strength, Shinde flaunts 42 MLAs

In a fresh video, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

This includes 34 MLAs from the Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, only 13 MLAs were present at a meeting called by Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Shinde revolted against the Sena and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA, comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) government in Maharashtra.

Later, Shinde with other MLAs moved to Guwahati.