News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In show of strength, Shinde flaunts 42 MLAs

In show of strength, Shinde flaunts 42 MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 23, 2022 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a fresh video, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

This includes 34 MLAs from the Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, only 13 MLAs were present at a meeting called by Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, according to media reports.

 

On Tuesday, Shinde revolted against the Sena and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA, comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) government in Maharashtra.

Later, Shinde with other MLAs moved to Guwahati.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'80% Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde'
'80% Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
2 Muslim girl students issued NOC, TC to 1 in K'taka
2 Muslim girl students issued NOC, TC to 1 in K'taka
This CEO Built LGBTQ Friendly Workplace
This CEO Built LGBTQ Friendly Workplace
Maha dy speaker backs Uddhav man as Sena leader
Maha dy speaker backs Uddhav man as Sena leader
Google executive warns against sharing of citizen data
Google executive warns against sharing of citizen data
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Faced humiliation for 2.5 yrs: Sena rebel to Uddhav

Faced humiliation for 2.5 yrs: Sena rebel to Uddhav

Uttam's Take: Which Is The Real Sena?

Uttam's Take: Which Is The Real Sena?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances