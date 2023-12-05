News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In process of crafting policy for women officers' career growth: Army to SC

In process of crafting policy for women officers' career growth: Army to SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 05, 2023 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deliberations are underway to formulate a policy to deal with the issue of career progression of women officers in the Indian Army and for considering their promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani and senior advocate R Balasubramanian that the Army is working on formulating a policy for the purpose.

 

The bench granted the Army time till March 31, 2024 for drawing up a policy pursuant to an earlier direction on the career progression of women officers, and listed their plea in the first week of April next year.

Some women Army officers have alleged discrimination in promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier.

In a landmark verdict on February 17, 2020, the top court had ordered a permanent commission for women officers in the Army, rejecting the Centre's stand on their "physiological limitations" as being based on "sex stereotypes" and calling it "gender discrimination against women".

The apex court had directed that all serving Short Service Commission women officers have to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having completed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service within three months.

Later, in another major verdict on March 17, 2020, the top court had paved the way for granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy, saying a level playing field ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome "histories of discrimination.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
Posting of 108 women as colonels underway: Govt
Posting of 108 women as colonels underway: Govt
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
Manchester City charged for player conduct
Manchester City charged for player conduct
I'll win an Olympic medal, then only I'll retire: Dipa
I'll win an Olympic medal, then only I'll retire: Dipa
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's cylinder explosion
Andhra on high alert for cyclone Michaung's landfall
Andhra on high alert for cyclone Michaung's landfall
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

We can't run Army's command structure, says SC

We can't run Army's command structure, says SC

Women in defence forces to get same leave as officers

Women in defence forces to get same leave as officers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances