In power or out, Kamal Nath shows he is Congress boss in MP

It is clear that Kamal Nath is gearing up for the 2023 assembly polls, reports Sandeep Kumar.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath addressing a press conference in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

In March 2020, when Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh, many saw this as the end of the latter's career in the state.

But it was not like that.

Instead of leaving Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath carefully chose to stay back and, for the first time in his very long career, has opted to become a bread-and-butter politician.

People who know Kamal Nath were surprised.

Until then he was known as a prominent leader who believed more in corporate work culture. On multiple occasions, he had said: "I believe in development and not tamasha."

Batting on BJP pitch?

Kamal Nath, who was not easily accessible as chief minister, has changed his social attitude.

He is performing yagna and Hanuman Chalisa recitals.

In Congress headquarters, Bhopal, he performed the Sundar Kand recital too.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was performing Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, Kamal Nath publicly said it was Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the door to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also celebrated Krishna Janmashtmi. All this for the first time.

Political analyst Rakesh Dixit says the Congress has to understand it cannot defeat the BJP's hardline Hindutva with this soft Hindutva.

He believes the party has no future in the state with Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh leading the flock.

Second-generation leadership

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress lacks charismatic second-generation leaders.

After Scindia joined the BJP, there was a profound sense that both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh would push for their sons, Nakul Nath and Jaivardhan Singh, who are MP and MLA, respectively.

But Dixit thinks otherwise.

"The sons are basking in the reflected glory of their fathers. They have to prove their mettle. After the UP results, the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It has to rethink the dynasty culture," he said.

As for second-generation leaders, there are prominent ones like Jitu Patwari and tribal leader Umang Singhar, who can prove their strength if given a chance.

A senior Congress leader said: "The problem with Kamal Nath is that he possesses no considerable experience of being in the opposition. He was never proficient in connecting with workers. Now if he thinks imitating the BJP’s class act will earn him mass appeal, he is wrong."

Refusal to leave MP

According to a close aide of Kamal Nath, after the fall of the government, it was proposed he perform a crucial central role but he refused to leave the state.

When Kamal Nath was a member of Parliament, he explored national politics.

He was MP from Chhindwara for nine terms, but showed almost no interest in state politics.

He never tried to form his 'own group'.

He was appointed Pradesh Congress Committee chief just six months before the 2018 assembly polls.

After the fall of the govern­m­ent, Kamal Nath had two options: To go back to national politics or to carry on in the state.

The Congress was struggling with factionalism.

There were many contenders for the posts of the leader of the Opposition as well as PCC chief.

Kamal Nath preferred keeping both the posts with himself.

This clearly says he is gearing up for the 2023 assembly polls.

Kamal Nath is having differences with other party leaders.

First, he and Digvijaya Singh were seen publicly arguing over a dharna against the state government.

Former MPCC chief Arun Yadav has had tiffs with Kamal Nath.

A few days ago, differences between Kamal Nath and Jitu Patwari came out into the open.

Patwari boycotted the governor's address in the assembly, which Kamal Nath termed 'inappropriate'.

He is not on good terms with Ajay Singh, son of the late Arjun Singh, and Kantilal Bhuria either.

The direct message from Kamal Nath is loud and clear: Nothing can be unanimously decided in the Madhya Pradesh Congress without his gracious nod.