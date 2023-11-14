News
In poll-bound MP, Akhilesh attacks ally Cong over caste census

In poll-bound MP, Akhilesh attacks ally Cong over caste census

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 14, 2023 09:13 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked its INDIA block ally Congress on caste census, reminding them that the party did not conduct a caste census when it was in power.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Congress is the party that did not conduct caste census after independence... When all the parties in the Lok Sabha were demanding a caste census, they did not conduct a caste census," Akhilesh Yadav told ANI Satna in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

 

"Why do they want to do so today? Because they know that their traditional vote bank is not with them," he added.

The Congress has been demanding from the Centre to hold a caste census. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also launched attack on the Centre for not agreeing to their demand.

Meanwhile, other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have also intensified their demand for a caste census, which only the central government can conduct as per the law.

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has done a caste survey, and many other state governments led by opposition parties have declared a similar exercise.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding a caste census for the entire country, claiming that it would be conducive to policy-making for different groups in society according to their population.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been claiming that the caste census would create 'division' in society.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has announced to conduct a caste census in the state if voted to power.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party's commitment to holding a caste census. The Congress MP also targeted the Prime Minister, alleging that the PM doesn't say a word about the caste census.

"I told prime minister Modi many times to get the caste census conducted across the country. But he doesn't say a word about the caste census. Rather he says that there is no caste in the country. If we come to power in the state, we guarantee that we will conduct a caste census. Everybody needs to know about their strength in the country," Gandhi said while addressing a poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

"The government in the state is run by Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his 53 officers. Out of those 53 officers, there is only one OBC officer. Can you think how much of the decision-making power rests with him? It is 0.33%. He makes decisions on 0.33% of your total budget. Now look at their population, it is more than 50%. The OBC Class is being denigrated", he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
