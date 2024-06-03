In a first, EC calls presser before counting of votes

The day before the mega counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, the Election Commission is slated to hold a press conference on Monday in New Delhi at 12.30 pm.

IMAGE: People look at the replica of EVM installed by the Election Commission of India as part of the voters awareness programme for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Press Conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024,' the media invite from the poll body said.

This might be the first time in the country's electoral history that the poll body has convened a press conference on the conclusion of polls.

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission sought factual information and details from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh for his public statement through a post on his social media handle alleging that calls had been made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 150 District Magistrates just days before the scheduled counting of votes (June 4).

The poll body has sought a response from Jairam Ramesh by June 2, 2024 evening for further necessary action.

The voting for the marathon seven-phase polling process for the Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19, came to an end on Saturday (June 1).

The exit polls predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If the exit poll predictions come true about BJP returning to power on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.