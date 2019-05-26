Imran telephones Modi; both talk about peace in region

May 26, 2019 18:00 IST

Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said in Islamabad.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India said it was Khan who called up Modi.

"The Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his telephone call and greetings," it said.

Khan's telephone call to Modi came days after the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated the Indian prime minister on Twitter on his massive electoral victory in the general elections.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that Khan also congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, Faisal said on Twitter.

Khan expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples, he added.

Recalling his initiatives in line with his government's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to Khan to fight poverty jointly, the MEA said.

"He stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region," it added.

In April, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the general elections.

Just a day before the announcement of results, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and conveyed to her Pakistan's desire to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed killed 41 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

The MEA said that Modi also received telephone calls from former president of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed and former prime minister of Nepal Madhav Nepal on his victory in the recent general election.

"Former president Nasheed congratulated the Prime Minister on the historic mandate and noted that the relationship between the Maldives and India had deepened in recent times," the MEA said.

He stressed the importance of close cooperation to fight the forces of extremism and radicalisation in the region, it added.

On his part, Modi thanked Nasheed for his felicitation and reiterated his commitment to continue fostering a strong, mutually beneficial and all-round partnership between the two countries.

The MEA said Madhav Nepal warmly congratulated Modi on leading his party and alliance to a grand, historic and landslide victory.

He also expressed the confidence that India's emergence as a front-ranking world power would qualitatively uplift the entire region.