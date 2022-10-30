News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran Khan halts long march after female journalist crushed to death

Imran Khan halts long march after female journalist crushed to death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2022 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A female Pakistani journalist attending former prime minister Imran Khan's long march died on Sunday after being crushed under his container, an incident that forced him to halt the march for the day.

IMAGE: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters during his march, in Lahore, on October 28, 2022. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The deceased was identified as Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem.

After the tragic incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman called off activities for the day.

 

"We are ending today's march due to an accident. We have decided to stop here," Khan said.

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday.

Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

Geo News reported that Sadaf was hit by the container carrying Khan but it was not confirmed.

She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of the journalist, said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the reporter.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter, adding that he prays for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the family.

Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock over Sadaf's death and questioned how the reporter was run over by the container-carrying truck used by Khan.

"I personally know her. She was a hard-working journalist and was killed while trying to interview Imran Khan which is shocking," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army Angry With Former Puppet Imran Khan
Army Angry With Former Puppet Imran Khan
Imran Khan, 70
Imran Khan, 70
Imran tried to sack Army chief before ouster: Reports
Imran tried to sack Army chief before ouster: Reports
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma
No excuses, says Rohit Sharma
Mushtaq Ali T20: Saurashtra, Punjab in quarters
Mushtaq Ali T20: Saurashtra, Punjab in quarters
T20 World Cup: Afridi says he's 100% match fit
T20 World Cup: Afridi says he's 100% match fit
T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India
T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Imran Khan Is On The March!

Imran Khan Is On The March!

Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran

Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances