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IIT Bhubaneswar PhD Scholar Dies In Hostel Fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 16:30 IST

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A PhD scholar at IIT Bhubaneswar tragically died after an alleged fall from the sixth floor of his hostel, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • Tanikonda Nishant Kumar, a PhD scholar at IIT Bhubaneswar, died after falling from a hostel building.
  • The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Saturday at Brahmaputra Hall.
  • Kumar was found unconscious and taken to the campus medical facility and then to a private hospital.
  • The medical team at the hospital declared the student brought dead, prompting a police investigation.

A PhD scholar at IIT Bhubaneswar has died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the campus, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tanikonda Nishant Kumar, a research scholar in the department of electrical engineering and a native of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

 

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Saturday when Kumar was found unconscious on the ground below the sixth-floor balcony of his room in A block of Brahmaputra Hall, according to an official statement.

An on-duty security guard saw the student and shifted him to the campus medical facility, Sanjeevan Hospital, where he was provided emergency medical attention, it said.

Investigation and Aftermath

Following the advice of the attending physician, Kumar was later taken in an institute ambulance to a private hospital for advanced treatment, the statement said.

"Upon arrival, the medical team at the hospital declared the student brought dead. The institute brought this to the notice of police, who are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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